jose-mourinho-compares-tottenham-hotspur-team-to-liverpool-and-man-city

Jose Mourinho believes it’s impossible to fairly compare his Tottenham Hotspur side to Manchester City and Liverpool due to the vast gap in resources.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Premier League leaders Liverpool, who are yet to lose a match this season, on Saturday night – a game in which Mourinho handed a debut to 20-year-old centre-back Japhet Tanganga.

Roberto Firmino’s goal settled the tie, leaving Spurs nine points off fourth-placed Chelsea in the chase for Champions League football.

They are a whopping 31 points behind Liverpool – who have more than doubled Tottenham’s points tally – and with star striker Harry Kane potentially out for the season, there are fears that they will find themselves out of Europe’s top competition in the next campaign.

But Mourinho moved to cool expectations on his underperforming squad – who were Champions League finalists last season – and insists it’s pointless comparing his team to the likes of City and Liverpool.

‘Come on, it is what it is,’ said Mourinho ahead of Spurs’ FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough. ‘We cannot have a squad like some other teams. It’s not us.

‘Yesterday, I was watching Man City and I looked to the bench: [Raheem] Sterling, Bernado Silva, [Ilkay] Gündogan, [Nicolás] Otamendi. You know?

‘Liverpool, you see the team, you see the bench. And they have injured [Joël] Matip, [Dejan] Lovren, [Naby] Keïta, Fabinho. I’m not jealous, I have an amazing job, but they are different jobs.

‘I am so happy, not for me, with what Tanganga means for the building. This is a different club.’

