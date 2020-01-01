jose-mourinho-brands-southampton’s-goalkeeping-coach-an-‘idiot’-after-spurs-limp-to-fourth-loss-in-eight-matches

Jose Mourinho labelled Southampton’s goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparks an “idiot” and accused the home team’s ball boys of deliberate delaying tactics after Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at St Mary’s.
Following what was a limp Tottenham performance and their fourth defeat in eight matches, Mourinho also complained about the use of VAR and outlined his frustrations over another injury to his midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
Mourinho had been shown a yellow card by referee Mike Dean after entering the Southampton technical area and talking to Sparks. The Southampton goalkeeping coach was seated in the dugout behind manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and seemed to be making notes as Mourinho leaned over him. It is unclear what was said but fourth official Keith Stroud then immediately summoned Dean to issue Mourinho’s caution.
It is understood that Mourinho was frustrated that Southampton had delayed bringing on Michael Obafemi until immediately after he had replaced the injured Harry Kane with Erik Lamela. “I think the yellow card was fair because I was rude,” said Mourinho. “But I was rude to an idiot. There were lots of fouls and stoppages. The ball boys were well coached in the delaying of the game and there was not much play.
“They were winning and they were defending basically with 10 players, fighting hard, being aggressive. A good aggressive not a bad aggressive.”
Mourinho was also unhappy at how a potential first-half foul on Dele Alli was not referred to VAR but then another incident, when Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy got to the ball before Alli, was assessed. “For me the referees are not the referees,” said Mourinho, “I think the VAR should change their name because Video Assistant Referee is not true. It should be VR – Video Referee – because they are the referees. You see the refs on pitch and they not the refs, they are the assistants.
“The other guys in the office are the ones who make the big decisions. What I know is the Dele Alli penalty was a penalty and the VAR didn’t interfere. He then interfered in a penalty that from 75 yards away I knew was not a penalty. They let the VAR analyse it to try to make us blind about the penalty that was a penalty. The direction it is taking us in is really really wrong.”
Of Tanguy Ndombele’s first-half injury, Mourinho said: “He is always injured. He plays one match, next week he’s injured again. Of course it is a concern. You think you have a player. We were full of hope that he would be ready for this and he wasn’t.”
Hasenhuttl said that he had not seen the incident between Mourinho and Sparks. “I’m so concentrated on my game,” he said. “I don’t want to say anything. I have a very high opinion about this manager [Mourinho] – he did so much for football.”
Of the accusation of ‘coached’ ball-boys, Hasenhuttl said: “I think there was one situation where we took a little time, but for the rest I couldn’t see that we were really playing for time. I think [the result] was deserved.”