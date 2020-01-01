jose-mourinho-brands-southampton’s-goalkeeping-coach-an-‘idiot’-after-spurs-limp-to-fourth-loss-in-eight-matches

Jose Mourinho labelled Southampton’s goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparks an “idiot” and accused the home team’s ball boys of deliberate delaying tactics after Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at St Mary’s.

Following what was a limp Tottenham performance and their fourth defeat in eight matches, Mourinho also complained about the use of VAR and outlined his frustrations over another injury to his midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mourinho had been shown a yellow card by referee Mike Dean after entering the Southampton technical area and talking to Sparks. The Southampton goalkeeping coach was seated in the dugout behind manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and seemed to be making notes as Mourinho leaned over him. It is unclear what was said but fourth official Keith Stroud then immediately summoned Dean to issue Mourinho’s caution.

It is understood that Mourinho was frustrated that Southampton had delayed bringing on Michael Obafemi until immediately after he had replaced the injured Harry Kane with Erik Lamela. “I think the yellow card was fair because I was rude,” said Mourinho. “But I was rude to an idiot. There were lots of fouls and stoppages. The ball boys were well coached in the delaying of the game and there was not much play.