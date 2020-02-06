jose-mourinho-admits-&apos;best-team-lost&apos;-as-tottenham-beat-southampton-in-fa-cup-replay

Jose Mourinho admits 'best team lost' as Tottenham beat Southampton in FA Cup replay

Jose Mourinho admitted “the best team lost” after Tottenham knocked Southampton out of the FA Cup, but, paradoxically, insisted his team “deserved to win” for the heart they showed in fighting back from a goal down with 12 minutes to play.

Spurs came through a thrilling fourth round replay, beating Saints 3-2 to set up a fifth round tie with Norwich City.

A Jack Stephens own goal had given Tottenham an early lead, but goals from Shane Long and Danny Ings either side of half-time put the impressive visitors into a deserved lead.

However, the introduction of Dele Alli from the bench helped inspire a fightback from the hosts, with Lucas Moura levelling before Son Heung-Min’s 88th minute penalty won the tie.

“I have to be honest – I think the best team lost,” Mourinho told BT Sport. “The best team on the pitch lost, but the team with more heart, the team where the players went to their limits [won].

“On the bench, the options were not options to change the game, even Dele, in difficult conditions, so I think my team deserved to win.

“The best team lost, but my team deserved to win.”

