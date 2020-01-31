Summary:

José (Enrique Salanic) lives along with his mother (Ana Cecilia Mota) in Guatemala City, where they live to snarl the tale on her promoting sandwiches at bus stops and with him working at a local restaurant. It is a ways a unhappy and most continuously unhealthy country where, dominated by conservative Catholic and Evangelical Christian faith, living one’s existence as an overtly elatedJosé (Enrique Salanic) lives along with his mother (Ana Cecilia Mota) in Guatemala City, where they live to snarl the tale on her promoting sandwiches at bus stops and with him working at a local restaurant. It is a ways a unhappy and most continuously unhealthy country where, dominated by conservative Catholic and Evangelical Christian faith, living one’s existence as an overtly elated man is though-provoking for José to keep in mind. His mother has never had a husband, and as her youngest and well-liked child, although at the fringe of manhood at 19-years extinct, she is obvious to withhold on to him. Reserved and personal, José fills his free moments taking part in along with his phone and random intercourse with other men organized on facet road corners and courting apps. When he meets gentle and soft Luis (Manolo Herrera), a migrant from the rural Caribbean walk, they pursue an surprising relationship with extra emotion than José has ever felt. He is thrust into original ardour and be troubled, and self-reflection, that push him to rethink his existence whilst he is reluctant to pick out a soar of faith.… Magnify

Genre(s):

Drama

Ranking:

No longer Rated

Runtime:

85 min