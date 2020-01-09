jos-buttler-fined-for-calling-south-africa-bowler-vernon-philander-a-‘f***ing-knobhead’-during-england-test-win

Jos Buttler has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of beaching the ICC Code of Conduct during England’s series-levelling victory over South Africa in Cape Town.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler clashed with Vernon Philander on day five of the match and could be heard calling the South Africa bowler a ‘fing knobhead’ on the stump microphones.

A statement from the ICC read: ‘England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

‘Buttler was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Use of an audible obscenity during an International Match” following an incident with South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander.’

