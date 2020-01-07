jos-buttler-clashes-with-‘f***ing-knobhead’-vernon-philander-as-tempers-flare-on-final-day-of-second-south-africa-v-england-test

Jos Buttler clashed with Vernon Philander on the final day of the Cape Town Test, with England’s wicketkeeper calling the South African veteran a ‘fing knobhead’.

Buttler reacted badly after Philander stood his ground and blocked the path of the ball which was thrown in by an England fielder.

When Philander came to the crease, South Africa were 237-6, with England desperately searching for wickets to win the Test and level the four-match series at 1-1.

Despite the resistance of Pieter Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Philander, England bowled South Africa out with eight overs remaining.

During the evening session, Buttler could be heard telling Philander: ‘Fing move. Fing knobhead. Get past that fing gut.’

The pair continued to exchange words for the rest of the over, with South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius intervening at the change of ends.

It’s all fun and games when the wickie chirps the batsmen…but this is just terrible from Buttler!! #ENGvsSA pic.twitter.com/eUVOc0ZQzC — Gillian Price (@Gillian_Price) January 7, 2020

Ben Stokes was England’s hero, with the all-rounder taking the last three wickets as the tourists clinched their first win in Cape Town since 1957.

Reacting to England’s win, Stuart Broad said: ‘It’s very special. It’s been an incredible Test match. We had to work hard.

‘It was incredibly disciplined from South Africa throughout the day, but we kept saying, one bit of magic, one breakthrough and we can apply some pressure.

‘On pitches like that you need abit of luck, and you need a hell of a lot of character and skill.’

Opening batsman Zak Crawley added: ‘This was unbelievable – the best game of cricket I’ve ever played in.

‘All five days they were amazing – they didn’t stop singing, especially in that middle session. It was almost like a home game for us.’

MORE: Player ratings as Ben Stokes inspires England win over South Africa in thrilling second Test





