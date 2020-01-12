jos-buttler-apologises-for-vernon-philander-remark-that-cost-him-15-per-cent-of-his-second-test-match-fee

Jos Buttler has apologised after stump microphones caught him swearing at South Africa’s Vernon Philander during the closing stages of England’s victory in the second Test at Cape Town. Buttler was recorded calling Philander a “f—— k——-” and appeared to make derogatory remarks about his weight. The England wicketkeeper was fined 15 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council, and had one demerit point added to his record for the comments.

“Obviously I’ll take the slap on the wrists and understand that as role models you can’t get away with using language like that, and to Vernon,” Buttler said in Port Elizabeth, as England prepare for the third Test which begins on Thursday. “Hopefully I can move on now, and look forward to the next game.”

Buttler said that he had yet to speak to Philander. “I think if I see him I’ll just say I’m sorry,” Buttler said, denying that he had any issues with Philander, a former team-mate at Somerset. “I think it was one of those moments. The ball hit me in the head and I lost my head for 20 seconds.”

Buttler admitted “maybe there’s a side,” to him which reveals itself at times during high-pressure moments in games. “I remember saying in Bangladesh that maybe you guys don’t know me as well as you think. I’ll wash my mouth out with some soap.”

Players would rather the stump microphones were not used, Buttler said. “The stump mics have been a bit of a debate for a while now, whether they should be up all the time or on and off, or off completely. I think as players we’d probably like it to be off, and then what goes on the field can stay on the field. But that shouldn’t mean things can get out of hand. Then for viewers at home it probably adds a lot for the viewership. It’s a tough one but players would probably like it to be off.”

Buttler made 29 and 23 in England’s series-levelling victory in the second Test, two innings played at a high tempo. He hopes to continue playing in the same way for the rest of the series.