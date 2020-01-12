jos-buttler-apologises-for-vernon-philander-remark-that-cost-him-15-per-cent-of-his-second-test-match-fee

Jos Buttler has apologised after stump microphones caught him swearing at South Africa’s Vernon Philander during the closing stages of England’s victory in the second Test at Cape Town. Buttler was recorded calling Philander a “f—— k——-” and appeared to make derogatory remarks about his weight. The England wicketkeeper was fined 15 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council, and had one demerit point added to his record for the comments.
“Obviously I’ll take the slap on the wrists and understand that as role models you can’t get away with using language like that, and to Vernon,” Buttler said in Port Elizabeth, as England prepare for the third Test which begins on Thursday. “Hopefully I can move on now, and look forward to the next game.”
Buttler said that he had yet to speak to Philander. “I think if I see him I’ll just say I’m sorry,” Buttler said, denying that he had any issues with Philander, a former team-mate at Somerset. “I think it was one of those moments. The ball hit me in the head and I lost my head for 20 seconds.”
Buttler admitted “maybe there’s a side,” to him which reveals itself at times during high-pressure moments in games. “I remember saying in Bangladesh that maybe you guys don’t know me as well as you think. I’ll wash my mouth out with some soap.”
Players would rather the stump microphones were not used, Buttler said. “The stump mics have been a bit of a debate for a while now, whether they should be up all the time or on and off, or off completely. I think as players we’d probably like it to be off, and then what goes on the field can stay on the field. But that shouldn’t mean things can get out of hand. Then for viewers at home it probably adds a lot for the viewership. It’s a tough one but players would probably like it to be off.”
Buttler made 29 and 23 in England’s series-levelling victory in the second Test, two innings played at a high tempo. He hopes to continue playing in the same way for the rest of the series.
“I look at batting number seven and going into this series, I do think I can get more out of myself by trying to be positive and counterattack. It’s certainly something I will look to try and continue if the situations allow, to try and throw a few punches back, to try to make the most of my talent and the skills I’ve got. We have a lot of other fantastic players who can do what they do. I’ll just try to be authentic and play my way.”
Buttler said that England are confident of taking a series lead after their dramatic series-levelling victory in Cape Town and a break afterwards.
“It’s nice to be able to reflect on the Newlands game and what we did well and let that sink in because a lot of the time you are just rolling into another game and you can forget about the previous match.
“For us to win in Newlands and have a few days off and reflect on a great game is brilliant. But we want to come here and win the series. It’s set up great and we go into this game wanting to make it 2-1 to us.”
With James Anderson out of the tour through injury, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are all in contention to come back into the side for the next Test. Archer bowled at around 80 per cent in the nets on Sunday as he returns to fitness, while Wood appeared to bowl at full pace, suggesting that he should be fully fit to play in Port Elizabeth if his recovery continues. Woakes is the most advanced of the trio and is considered fully fit.
“You’re always going to miss Jimmy, the best bowler in the world and that we have produced in England,” Buttler said. But it’s exciting for those guys to know there’s an opportunity going into this game. They will be charging in at the nets and trying to make that place their own. It is nice to have that competition because I think that drives performances.”
Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root was forced to miss training in Port Elizabeth with illness. Root suffered from an upset stomach – it is unclear whether it is related to the bug that decimated the squad earlier in the tour – and did not train as a precaution, largely to reduce the risk of other players contracting the bug. Root is not considered a doubt for the third Test.