jos-buttler-apologises-for-swearing-at-vernon-philander-in-england’s-test-win-over-south-africa

Jos Buttler has apologised for swearing at South Africa bowler Vernon Philander during England’s series-levelling victory in Cape Town.

Buttler was fined 15 per cent of his match fee by the ICC after calling Philander a ‘fing knobhead’ on day five of the match.

The wicketkeeper-batsman told BBC Test Match Special: ‘It was the heat of the moment and a bit of red mist really.

‘I fully understand that as role models we have duty to behave in a certain way and I’d like to apologise and I understand that that’s not the way to behave.

‘I take the slap on the wrist and move on.’

Asked whether he believes the audio from the stump microphones should be available to the public, Buttler added: ‘In Test cricket there is high emotion at times.

‘There can be things said that don’t mean anything, but for the viewers at home it can come across very poorly.

It is a tough one, we understand that it adds to the viewer experience to have stump mics to hear a bit of what goes on.

‘But I think the players like the thinking of what happens on the field stays on the field, and isn’t heard necessarily by everyone at home.’

England lost the opening Test of the series by more than 100 runs but bounced back in Cape Town to clinch their first victory at Newlands since 1957.

Opening batsman Dom Sibley scored his maiden century in only his fourth Test appearance, while England record wicket-taker James Anderson took seven wickets in the match.

Anderson will play no further part in the series, however, after injuring a rib on the final day of the previous Test.





