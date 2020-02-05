jorginho-to-juventus?-chelsea-midfielder-could-reunite-with-maurizio-sarri,-agent-hints

Jorginho’s agent has fuelled speculation the Chelsea midfielder could leave the club this summer after hinting at a move to Juventus.

The 28-year-old was linked with a transfer away from Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after enduring a difficult campaign following his £58million arrival from Napoli a year earlier.

Jorginho’s close relationship with former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri – who also managed him at Napoli – made the midfielder a target for some supporters’ frustration, particularly as he continued to occupy a defensive midfield role many thought was better suited to N’Golo Kante.

However, new head coach Frank Lampard has largely retained Jorginho in the same position following Sarri’s departure and he has thrived, rebuilding that relationship with fans as only Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willian have made more Premier League appearances than his 23 outings to date.

Jorginho is contracted to Chelsea until 2023 but with Sarri now back in management at Juventus, the player’s representative, Joao Santos, has suggested he could rejoin his fellow Italian in Turin.

When asked specifically about a move to Juventus, Santos is quoted by Tuttomercatoweb as saying: “Why not?

“His goal is the Europeans (Euro 2020) with the national team. There are many expectations I am sure that some important proposals will come, which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea,”

around [Roberto] Mancini’s team. The European Championship is also a good showcase. Even personally, he is doing very well at Chelsea, and I am sure that some important proposals will come because in his role, there are not many high-level players like him around.”