Jorge Mendes insists he is still unsure whether Bruno Fernandes will leave Sporting Lisbon this month despite Manchester United launching a fresh move for the midfielder.

The agent told Sky Sports: ‘I don’t know what will happen to Bruno, honestly I don’t know.

‘If he doesn’t leave now, for sure he will leave in summer.

‘Sporting have been talking to other clubs, I’m not sure what will happen if he will go now or at the end of the season.’

More to follow…

