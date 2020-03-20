Jordyn Woods’s Secret Involving The French Singer Dadju Is Out – Check Out What She’s Been Hiding About Her Dubai Trip

Jordyn Woods was recently in Dubai, and her fans have been really curious as to why she went there and why she hung out with the French singer, Dadju. A lot of people were saying that these two have been romantically involved, and the rumors were flooding social media.

Now, it seems that Jordyn decided to shed some light on this situation, and it looks like the secret is out.

These two have been probably working on a project together, and you can check out the post that she shared on her IG account below.

‘excited for them to see this magic @dadju 😬 video coming sooon.. ♥️✈️’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone commented: ‘Soooooo all of that controversy was just for a video …Jordyn YOU KNOW BETTER,’ and another follower said: ‘DADJU FT JORDYN thank you Jesus for listening to me when I talk to u😭’

Anyway, a lof of Jordyn’s fans were excited to find out what really happened there and why these two went there together.

Jordyn was also stuck overseas during the past days and her flight to the US has been canceled due to the global disaster caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordyn has been keeping her fans updated all this time and she shared various pics and videos from her dreamy vacay. She seemed to freak out when she had to get back to the US amidst the crisis that we’re all going through.

She was shocked about what’s been going on and about the strong measures that are being taken all over the world in order to try to contain the virus as much as possible.

More followers told Jordyn that she should not have posted her pretty pics from a dreamy vacation these days when the whole world is collapsing, and everyone’s in lockdown.



