jordyn-woods-talks-about-her-tattoo-and-shares-more-pics-from-her-dreamy-vacay-amidst-the-global-coronavirus-crisis

Jordyn Woods is home from her amazing vacay and she seemed shocked about what’s been going on and about the strong measures that are being taken all over the world in order to try to contain the virus as much as possible. She keeps sharing pics from her vacay and fans are happy to see such dreamy pics.

They told her that she is giving them hope that life will eventually get back to normal one day.

‘“what’s meant for me will never miss me” if you wanna know what the tat says 😚,’ Jordyn captioned her post, and another follower posted this: ‘@jordynwoods great work because your tats look bomb!’

Someone said: ‘I’m going to get the same Tattoo soon, I will tag you when I get it. I love it.’

One commenter wrote: ‘Good day, beautiful and elegant lady master with an innocent face who captures the brightest star of the sky in her eyes. Hi jordynwoods.’

Another follower posted: ‘@jordynwoods Thank you because I was trying to figure out what your tat says.’

One other follower, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to believe that it’s appropriate e to flaunt vacay pics during such frustrating times in which panic and fear are ruling everyone’s loves.

‘I think it’s not so appropriate to show some vacation pics when the world is dealing with so huge pandemic. Even tho there are not so many infected people in my country we can not go outside in bigger groups, every restaurant, shopping mall, bar, club, school, university … are closed till the situation will be normalized. We have to wear a mask everywhere we go. Borders are closed for every foreigner trying to enter the country. So maybe you could try to inform people how can they reduce the spreading of covid-19 whit your big audience,’ the follower said.

A commenter wrote: ‘Americans complain about everything, go panic over toilet paper or something.’

Do you think that it’s inappropriate of Jordyn to post such pics now?



Post Views:

5





