jordyn-woods-speaks-to-her-fans-about-mental-health-and-offers-her-support-during-the-global-coronavirus-crisis

Jordyn Woods doesn’t feel it’s right to have social media platforms and not speak about what’s been going on into the world. She talks about the coronavirus pandemic, and you can check out her video below.

Jordyn is back from a recent trip that she had in Dubai and in which she had a great time, but now she’s living the same tragic reality like the rest of us.

‘Mental Health Check – Let’s check in with each other. During this tough time, let’s come together even when we have to stay apart. Let’s get back to the basics,🖤 write it down. You’re not alone. Xo, Remember, prayer is powerful. (I know I said millennial, but I meant GEN Z)’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone commented: ‘My kids and I are making craft and doing workbooks every day. And I take pictures of them during our family/school time and putting all of it in a box with letters. To be opened on my youngest daughter’s 21st birthday (she is four now) with all 5 of her siblings. To save a little history is a magical thing.’

A follower said: ‘It’s crazy you say this because I’ve been struggling with all of this and to see your beautiful face speaking on the actual facts of this illness has illuminated my spirits and given me the strength I need to move forward during this time of job shortages and lay-offs. I appreciate you. 😎’

Another heartbroken fan wrote: ‘This is my third time having cancer and now I have to do treatments during a pandemic and it’s scary how weak my I’m immune system will be during that time considering the virus will continue to spread.’

Someone else said: ‘You’re beautiful & you have a calming vibe to your esthetic to captivate all…I almost wanted the video to be longer.’

One other backer wrote: ‘Wow I’m going to start writing I definitely want to write my history and have my kids read what I was dealing within 2020.💕’

Fans are grateful to Jordyn for this message, and they sent more kind words to her in the comments.



Post Views:

0





