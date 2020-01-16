jordyn-woods,-normani-and-lori-harvey-are-goddesses-in-jamaica-and-we-have-fomo

It’s almost a year since Jordyn Woods’ friendship with Kylie Jenner came to an end, but it appears she’s got a new girl gang now and they are giving us major FOMO (fear of missing out).

The 22-year-old model has jetted off to the sunny climes of Jamaica this week to celebrate the birthday of Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey, who has turned 23.

Making for the ultimate girls’ trip, the pair have been joined by Motivation singer Normani and musician and actress Ryan Destiny.

While sunning themselves on the beautiful Caribbean island, the girls got into formation and posed for a selfie that is the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic.

The poses, the outfits, the sass are everything and we’re wondering how to audition to be a part of the crew.

‘Flavors,’ Jordyn cheekily captioned the post.

Lori then slid into her comments and teased: ‘No need to be greedy I got madddd friends that’s pretty [sic].’

We doubt there’s a shortage of admirers.

Chloe x Halle wrote from their account: ‘Black is so damn beautiful,’ while another fan stated: ‘I’ve never seen more beauty in one pic in my entire life.’

Offering a pretty sound suggestion, one of Jordyn’s followers suggested: ‘Can y’all add Justine Sky and Meg thee Stallion to the squad to make it complete?’

Jordyn happens to be good friends with both so it’s possible they’ll join them on the next trip.

Lori hosted a party for her 23rd birthday last weekend and went public with her romance with Future for the first time.

The couple were first romantically linked in November but now they’re ready to make it official.

However, Lori’s trip may have been dampened slightly by reports she has been charged with a misdemeanour hit and a run.

It appears Jordyn has managed to find herself a solid group of gal pals after admitting she no longer had a tight circle following her fallout with Kylie.

‘I have my family. All of my friends are my family. A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I’ve known for decades,’ the model told Us Weekly.





