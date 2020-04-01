Jordyn Woods Is Celebrating Her Mom, Elizabeth Woods’ Birthday – See The Gorgeous Pics

Jordyn Woods celebrated her mom, Elizabeth Woods’s birthday, and she wanted to mark the event on her social media account with sweet messages and pics. Check out Jordyn’s post below.

‘we do this thing called life really well together, from taking you to your first strip club to birds pooping on me in Dubai and accidentally flinging it on you😂 I probably should’ve kept those stories to myself… to being 25 forever! I love you forever @elizabethwoods 🥳🥰’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Elizabeth Woods hopped in the comments and said: ‘Ok make me cry and laugh with this ❤️ love you!! Blessed and highly favored to do life with you.’

Lots of fans wished Jordyn’s mom all the best, and they sent their whole love in the comments via sweet messages.

Someone else said: ‘It’s a legendary day. Happy BDAY to the one and only @elizabethwoods,’ and one follower posted this: ‘Happy birthday to her, May the good God bless her.’

One commenter wrote: ‘Happy birthday @elizabethwoods . May God bless your new age,’ and another fan said: ‘Oh so your mom had you at 9 then 🤷🏽‍♀️that’s why she looks like your older sis lol 😂 happy birthday mom.’

A backer said: ‘Happy Birthday mom. You’re beautiful, enjoy your day!!!’ and another follower sent their best wishes: ‘Happy Birthday, @elizabethwoods. God bless you and your family.’

One other commenter posted this message: ‘Happy birthday mama woods & God bless her with many more.’

These days, Jordyn is hanging out at home during these dreadful times we’re living in. Not too long ago, she addressed fans and asking them what they’ve been doing at home and what they’ve been watching lately.

Other than that, Jordyn made her fans happy not too long ago when she posted various throwback pics from a photoshoot that she had in London.



Post Views:

4





