jordyn-woods-comes-home-form-her-distraction/work-trip:-‘is-life-even-real-right-now?’

Jordyn Woods finally had to come to the US following her amazing vacation. While she was away, she made sure to keep her fans updated with all kinds of pics and videos and now, she seems to be in shock after learning what’s been going on in the US.

In a recent post on her social media account, she is wondering whether this life is even real, learning that more countries are in lockdown today.

On the other hand, she was grateful for being able to have this one last vacay before the global crisis hit her as well.

Check out her recent post that she shared on her social media account.

‘what a trip this has been, is life even real right now.. being here has been an amazing distraction/work trip and now I have to take in the fact that I’m about to fly home soon to empty stores and quarantine but I thank God for allowing me to be here another day and I pray we all can find the strength to make it day by day in this crazy time we live in. Thank you for the beautiful stay @jumeirahsaadiyat,’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Lol I hope that now she’s not broke and was never depending on kylies ass,’ and another follower posted this: ‘such beautiful pictures & even more beautiful caption ✨💛 I love you, Jordyn!’

One fan asked Jordyn: ‘Please keep posting, because these pictures are giving the rest of us hope, that coronavirus won’t kill us all.’

Someone else said: ‘Go to the smaller stores… they’re stocked. Places like CVS and Rite Aid have a certain amount they put out daily. Don’t believe the hype!’

A commenter posted this: ‘Beautiful, Jordyn and very well said! Praying the protection of God over you and your family as you travel home.’

One follower told this to the people in the comments: ‘Read this message! You’ve been overwhelmed by life, feeling depressed in a dark place and you need God bad, you thought about killing yourself, you thought about giving up, you’ve doubted God. I want to encourage you that it will get better ! You may bend but won’t break! You’ll make it!’

Let’s hope that we’ll be able to get through this together.



