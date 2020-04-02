🔥Jordan Henderson reveals how Jurgen Klopp turned Liverpool into serial winners🔥

Jordan Henderson has pinpointed the resilience instilled by Jurgen Klopp since his arrival at Anfield as the key to Liverpool’s transformation into serial winners.

The Reds’ first three cup final appearances under the German – in the League Cup, Europa League, and Champions League – all ended in defeat.

However, since lifting the latter in June last year, they have gone on to add a UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup to the trophy cabinet, all while moving within touching distance of the Premier League title prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

These successes have been built on comeback wins, late goals, and mental strength – qualities that owe a lot to the messages repeated by Klopp every day at Melwood, according to the club captain.

“That mentality and resilience within us this season has been massive,” Henderson told Sky Sports.

“I feel that’s something the manager tried to instil in the squad when he first came in. When he first arrived, I remember him talking about never stopping and never changing your mentality within a game.

“I remember him saying right from the very beginning, no matter what the score, to keep going until the very end as you never know what can happen in football. If I look back at the games he’s been here I think of the game against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.

“I feel it’s been a progression over a few years and not just one season. This year has been massive in terms of how consistent we’ve been, but I feel it’s been a work in progress and now it’s just part of our identity to never change the mentality until the game is finished.”

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Liverpool Champions League Final | 1/6/2019

Liverpool came agonisingly close to ending their silverware drought in May of last year as they finished off a 97-point Premier League campaign only to be pipped by Manchester City.

But Henderson believes that the heartache resulting from that outcome, as well as a calamitous Champions League final loss to Real Madrid the season prior, were vital to the journey the Reds have since undertaken.

“I think losing the Champions League final the year before against Real Madrid, that was the worst feeling in my career in football and for a lot of us,” he added.

“Having been through that having played such a good season, I felt we were going in the right direction and were still improving.

“It gave us that extra bit of fuel to the fire to go again the following season. We felt there was still more to come from us as a team, and what we then managed to achieve in the league and the Champions League was fantastic.

“To lose the league on the last day was a sore, tough moment for the team, but then within a few weeks it was the best moment of our careers so far. It was a quicker turnaround in terms of emotions last season, from May to the start of June. It was massive for us as a team to finally get the first trophy over the line. Since then, the confidence has just kept growing.”

The latest test of the mentality of Klopp’s squad came in February, when they suffered a first defeat of the Premier League season to relegation-threatened Watford.

But the skipper insists that, even during the remarkable run that preceded that result, he and his teammates were always ready to face up to the fallout of a shock loss.

“We knew the time would come when we might drop points or suffer a defeat. We knew it would come so we were prepared for how to react,” he continued.

“We never really spoke about the record in the dressing room, to be honest. The main aim was to just keep winning games. The ultimate goal is still to win the league, so after that loss, we spoke and the focus was still on the next game.

“Everybody else was talking about the records, but when you’re winning games and taking each one as they come, the records follow. You’re always just focusing on how you can improve, and that was our thought process after the Watford game.

“It felt really bad, like it does losing any game of football, but it was the manner of the defeat which really disappointed us.

“It wasn’t a performance that we had seen from us from a long time, but the next day in training, the lads’ attitude was onto the next game, learning from the mistakes we made.”