jordan-henderson-is-winning-long-overdue-respect,-says-jurgen-klopp

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is finally getting the respect he deserves after emerging from the formidable shadow of Steven Gerrard.

Henderson replaced Gerrard as the Anfield captain in the summer of 2015, a role Klopp says was the ‘most unthankful job in the world’ given the status of the Kop legend.

But lifting last year’s Champions League trophy transformed perceptions of Henderson and Klopp is thrilled there is now more external recognition.

“People maybe need to get used to that – that somebody who is not Steven Gerrard has the captain’s armband – and he didn’t get the credit he would have deserved,” said Klopp,

“But since I am here, Hendo has played 90% of the games he was available, if not more.

“I thought he played an exceptional season last season, to be honest.