jordan-espn-doco-set-to-be-released-early

The much anticipated 10-part ESPN documentary series on Michael Jordan’s last NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls is set for an early release to bail out desperate sports fans.

The documentary series called ‘The Last Dance’ will air on ESPN and Netflix in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17, airing back-to-back hour episodes.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience,” ESPN said in a statement.

“We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that.”

Jordan is arguably the best athlete of all time. (AP)

The documentary was originally meant to air after the NBA Finals series concluded in June and is nearly 25 years in the making after Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and coach Phil Jackson allowed an NBA Entertainment film crew permission to follow the team all season in its pursuit of its sixth championship in eight seasons.

“Michael Jordan and the ’90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” said Jason Hehir, who directed the series.

“Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans.”

The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season and also has “extensive profiles of Jordan’s key teammates including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr,” along with Jackson, according to ESPN.

“April 19th can’t come fast enough. I CAN NOT WAIT!!” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted upon hearing the news.