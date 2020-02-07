Jonty Bravery 'told carers of plan to kill' before throwing child from Tate Modern 10th-floor viewing platform

A teenager who threw a child from a tenth-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern reportedly spoke of an plan to push someone from a high building a year earlier.

A recording has emerged appearing to show Jonty Bravery telling one of his carers about how he would kill someone and go to prison, saying: “I know for a fact they’ll die from falling.”

Bravery went on to throw a six-year-old boy over the railings the famous London art gallery. The child suffered brain injuries, broken arms and legs, and a fractured spine when he landed on a fifth floor roof at the tourist attraction.

The teenager had spoken of a plan in the clip, which was shared by one of Bravery’s former carers, just months before the horrifying incident at the Tate on August 4 last year.

The Tate Modern gallery in London (AFP via Getty Images)

“In the next few months I’ve got it in my head I’ve got to kill somebody,” Bravery said in the haunting recording from autumn 2018 that was obtained by the BBC and the Daily Mail.

“It could be the Shard, it could be anything just as long as it’s a high thing and we can go up and visit it and then push somebody off it and I know for a fact they’ll die from falling from a hundred feet.”

The former carer who shared the footage said it was not the first time Bravery, who pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to attempted murder of the six-year-old, had spoken about his plan.

They said he told a more senior colleague about what the teenager said and that they also played the clip to someone else involved in his care, but they both denied this.

In a statement to the BBC, Bravery’s care provider Spencer & Arlington said they had “no knowledge or records of the disclosure”. It said there was “absolutely no evidence” that Bravery “may have told his carers of his plan”.

But the company said it recognised the gravity of the claim and that it had reported it the Care Quality Commission.