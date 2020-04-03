🔥Jonathan David to Arsenal: What he said about a Premier League transfer🔥

Jonathan David is a wanted man, with the 20-year-old striker’s form for Gent earning him glowing reviews – and inevitable transfer links to top European clubs.

The Canadian forward has scored 18 goals in 27 Belgian Jupiler Pro League games this season, though the campaign has now been ended by League officials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Uefa has warned that any leagues who opt to void or prematurely end their seasons could face the prospect of missing out on European football next season – and that may have an impact on the transfer market.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in David given their search for a striker.

Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven are said to have scouted David this term, but Arsenal have also been heavily linked with the Canadian.

David’s contract with Gent runs until 2023, but the Brooklyn-born forward is already planning the next step of his career.

In an interview with the Guardian, David said of the transfer speculation: “I don’t really focus on that or think much about it. Right now I’m playing almost every minute of every game and that has really helped me get to the level that I need to be.

“I just need to take a good step where I can make sure I am getting enough time on the pitch to keep developing. I don’t want to go somewhere and just stay on the bench so it’s about taking the right step.”

As for his next move? David’s answer will give Arsenal fans confidence they are at least in the running…

“I want to become one of the best strikers in the world. That’s my goal.

“The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”