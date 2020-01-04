jonathan-bradley:-john-cooney-has-won-the-battle-with-conor-murray-and-must-be-named-as-ireland’s-six-nations-number-nine

With an expanded fixture list and the insertion of European rugby as the final stepping stone to the Test arena, the days of the interpros acting as pseudo Ireland trials can be seen as an anachronism in rugby’s professional era, yet there was something of an old-school feel to the first derby of 2020.

Positional sub-plots were aplenty as Munster came to Belfast to face Ulster but one particular head-to-head dominated the build-up.

So apparent was the backdrop of a looming Six Nations, Dan McFarland admitted there was little point in denying it was on the mind of his players, the talismanic John Cooney chief among them.

“You don’t need to talk to a player who is vying for a national spot against someone else who is vying for a national spot,” said McFarland broadly of head-to-head battles such as that between Cooney and Conor Murray. “That is right at the forefront of his mind anyway.”

Since Ireland’s meek exit from the World Cup quarter-finals back in October, and the pre-planned switch from Joe Schmidt to his defensive specialist Andy Farrell at the head of the coaching ticket, discussion has been dominated by regeneration or restarting, the crux of the debate centering on just how much change to a side only one year detached from their best ever season would constitute throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

Perhaps no position better illustrates the two sides of that same coin than scrum-half. Cooney has gone from being arguably the form nine in Ireland, to the undisputed form scrum-half in European competition this season, his case for further international recognition now a subject of much discussion well beyond merely the confines of BT6. Standing in his way, though, remains Murray.

Chatter regarding the two-tour British and Irish Lion’s demise has been somewhat exaggerated, his recent showings improved from the struggles of the disappointing 2019 Six Nations, and yet the reality remains that he hasn’t hit the same dominant level of his peak since a 2018 injury.