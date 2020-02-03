jonas-brothers-review:-disney-trio-has-never-sounded-so-good

Going Out in London Discover

From Selena Gomez topping the Billboard charts to Demi Lovato singing The Star-Spangled Banner at yesterday’s Super Bowl, 2020 has started with a bang for Disney alumni.

Last night it was the turn of Demi’s Camp Rock co-stars the Jonas Brothers to grab the limelight, bringing a slick set of crowd-pleasers to the O2 Arena.

This reunion, after a six-year hiatus, isn’t some cynical grab at the booming nostalgia market, though; rather it comes on the back of Happiness Begins, the 2019 comeback that won the New Jersey band a No 1 album in the US and some of the best reviews of their career.

The trio seemed galvanised by the new material last night, turning in punchy performances of big singles Sucker and Cool. Only Human was even better, while new track What A Man Gotta Do brought the house down with its Bo Diddley-inspired beat. Unfortunately, all this quality underscored how painfully dated much of their Disney-era material now feels, be it the sub-Aerosmith schmaltz of When You Look Me in the Eyes or the sanitised pop-punk of Mandy.

Still, to have a more exciting present than past is definitely more of a blessing than a curse. And the brothers displayed all the stagecraft of a group who have been performing live since their teens, swapping instruments and seamlessly trading harmonies.

Addressing the audience, oldest brother Kevin recalled: “Two years ago, we talked about doing the Jonas Brothers again, and my first words were, ‘Do you think anybody will care?’” On the strength of performances such as this, pop fans definitely should.

