jonah-hill’s-adidas-superstar-hits-thai-webstore

Brand: adidas x Jonah Hill

Model: Superstar

Key Features: Hand-written script embroidery on the heel counter, stitching on the heel tab and a stitching effect on the laces.

Release Date: April 10 (Thailand)

Price: $140 USD (approximately)

Buy: adidas.co.th

Editor’s Notes: Jonah Hill’s long-awaited collaboration with adidas could finally be seeing the light of day as we’re treated to a first look at the collaborative Superstar via adidas’ Thai webstore.

The product description on the site reads: “Over the last 50 years, the adidas Superstar shoes has been shaped by the people who’ve worn them, the courts they’ve played on and the streets they’ve walked on. Jonah Hill brings his own narrative to this modern version, showcasing ’90s nostalgia in the streamlined silhouette. Subtle details add a punk edge.”

Beyond this information, nothing unusual is described. Specs include a regular fit, lace closure, full-grain leather upper and rubber outsole.

If the April 10 release date is correct, chances are we’ll be hearing a lot more about these soon. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Brock Cardiner is Highsnobiety’s LA Editorial Director. He oversees Highsnobiety’s editorial initiatives on the West Coast.

