jon-tonge:-power-sharing-agreement-may-be-on-the-horizon…but-it-has-to-stick

Jon Tonge: Power-sharing agreement may be on the horizon…but it has to...

Happy new year. Returning to work after the break is never easy. Nearly a fortnight away from the university made the first day back yesterday tough.

So spare a thought for all those Assembly members contemplating heading back to the office after three years away.

Can’t be easy.

A fairly quick deal looks probable. It will involve an Irish Language Act but without that title. It will include reform of the petition of concern system. That is an easy give for each party given that none can trigger vetoes without help from at least one other.

There might possibly be a lowering of the weighted majority requirements needed for key legislative decisions.

The 2014 Stormont House Agreement can be repackaged and restated. The UK Government can sugar the pills with more cash for Northern Ireland.

So what could possibly go wrong? The risk is that the focus is solely upon the hiatus of the last three years, as if what preceded the 2017 collapse were halcyon years of glorious devolved power-sharing.