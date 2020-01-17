jon-tonge:-new-decayed,-new-reproach…-the-battle-over-cash-will-be-interesting

Jon Tonge: New Decayed, New Reproach… the battle over cash will be...

New Decayed, New Reproach. The optimism over the restoration of the devolved executive seems to be heading west even faster than Meghan and Harry.

Last week I wrote that the deal comprised lots of new cash and commissioners. One week on and critics think it is looking more commissioners than cash.

The Secretary of State, Julian Smith, seems to be operating under the extraordinary basis that Northern Ireland pays its own way. That would certainly change custom.

Public spending per head in Northern Ireland last year was £11,590. That was 21% higher than the UK average. Each Northern Irish citizen costs the UK Exchequer almost £3,000 per year more than a resident of South-East England and nearly £2,500 more than Mr Smith’s Skipton and Ripon constituents.

There are many historical reasons and plenty of pleas in mitigation.

High levels of post-WW2 unemployment amid the decline of traditional industries, then the debilitating impact of conflict, the accompanying scale of subvention and the legacy of a lack of indigenous industry are all factors which have contributed towards public sector dependency, high economic inactivity and self-sufficiency a distant prospect.

And Northern Ireland does have greater social spending needs England. Some 28% of Strabane’s schoolchildren are from families with such low income they are entitled to free school meals. That’s more than double the total you will find in Skipton.