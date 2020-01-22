jon-snow-and-robb-stark-reunited-as-game-of-thrones-stars-kit-harington-and-richard-madden-shoot-marvel-epic-the-eternals

Game Of Thrones actors Richard Madden and Kit Harington reunited to shoot action-packed scenes in London from the upcoming Marvel blockbuster The Eternals.

The actors found fame on the HBO show as Robb Stark and his cousin Jon Snow respectively (although only Jon made it through to the final season – but we won’t go into that now – it’s still too painful).

The Eternals introduces ‘an exciting new team of Super Heroes’, who are ‘ancient aliens’ that have been living among us on Earth for centuries.

On the dark streets of London, Richard looked to be filming an epic stunt as his character as the ‘all-powerful’ leader of the pack.

Wearing a long dark coat and trousers, he was suspended in the air and looked off into the distance, presumably while his character does something seriously cool.

Meanwhile Kit – was previously snapped filming a romantic scene with Gemma Chan – was once again bundled up in a striking, massive coat just like his Game Of Thrones character as he tried to keep his costume – what appeared to be a dark suit with a brown jacket and black shirt – under wraps.

The official plot details for the movie, revealed earlier this month, read: ‘Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

‘The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman.

‘Directed by Chloe Zhao, who helmed the critically acclaimed Sundance film The Rider, and produced by Kevin Feige, The Eternals opens in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020.’

The Eternals will introduce fans to a new group of heroes (Picture: Splash)A few privileged fans got a first look at The Eternals at Comic-Con in Sao Paolo last year, which saw Angelina appear as a blonde. According to Deadline, it then showed a blonde Angelina ‘kicking some major a*s’ during a huge fight scene.

The ancient aliens are set to take on a rival group called The Deviants. Production on the film hasn’t been easy, as the set recently had to be evacuated after an unexploded bomb was discovered.





