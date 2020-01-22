jon-dadi-bodvarsson-exclusive:-why-millwall-are-like-iceland,-beating-england-and-petrol-station-myth

“I have to be a bit cheeky here,” says Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, breaking into a smile. “From time to time I go to YouTube to see some highlights, to watch it back. I love seeing the reactions of the English fans and the videos of people reacting to it. It’s surreal, really.”

With a name like Bodvarsson, there are no prizes for guessing which match the Millwall striker is referring to. He was part of the Iceland attack that day in Nice, leading the line as the nation with a population of 360,000 — roughly the same as Bradford, lest we forget — toppled Roy Hodgson’s England at Euro 2016.

“It changed not only my career but my life as well,” says Bodvarsson, whose exploits that summer earned him a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. From there he went to Reading before, in July last year, joining a Millwall side that has become genuine contenders for the Championship’s play-off places this season.

“Millwall is the club that goes closest to the chemistry in the Iceland national team,” he says. “It is the bond and the togetherness that makes us strong and it is the same at Millwall. When the team is doing well, the individual blossoms.”