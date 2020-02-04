Starring:

Alec Baldwin, Bill Camp, Brett Cullen, Brian Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Dante Pereira-Olson, Douglas Hodge, Frances Conroy, Glenn Fleshler, Isabella Ferreira, Joaquin Phoenix, Jolie Chan, Josh Pais, Leigh Gill, Marc Maron, Mary Kate Malat, Robert De Niro, Shea Whigham, Zazie Beetz

Movie Facts:

Nominated for 11 Academy Awards to lead all 2019 films.

Winner of the Golden Lion at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival.

Summary:

Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is struggling to find his way in Gotham's fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night…but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events.

Genre(s):

Action, Adventure, Drama, Thriller, Fantasy, Crime

Rating:

R

Runtime:

122 min