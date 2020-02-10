“joker”-nominated-for-11-oscars;-3-other-films-get-10-nods-each

Updated 4:15 PM / January 13, 2020

Best picture

“Ford v Ferrari””The Irishman””Jojo Rabbit””Joker””Little Women””Marriage Story””1917″”Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood””Parasite”

Best director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”Todd Phillips, “Joker”Sam Mendes, “1917”Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”Florence Pugh, “Little Women”Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best supporting actor

Original screenplay

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917”Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Adapted screenplay

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, “Joker”Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best animated film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World””I Lost My Body””Klaus””Missing Link””Toy Story 4”

International feature film

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)”Honeyland” (North Macedonia)”Les Misérables” (France)”Pain and Glory” (Spain)”Parasite” (South Korea)

Documentary feature

“American Factory””The Cave””The Edge of Democracy””For Sama””Honeyland”

Documentary short

“In the Absence””Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)””Life Overtakes Me””St. Louis Superman””Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Live action short film

“Brotherhood””Nefta Football Club””The Neighbors’ Window””Saria””A Sister”

Animated short film

“Dcera (Daughter)””Hair Love””Kitbull””Memorable””Sister”

Original song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4″”(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman””I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough””Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II””Stand Up” from “Harriet”

Makeup and hairstyling

“Bombshell””Joker””Judy””Maleficent: Mistress of Evil””1917”

Visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame””The Irishman””The Lion King””1917″”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”Lawrence Sher, “Joker”Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”Roger Deakins, “1917”Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Film editing

Production design

“The Irishman””Jojo Rabbit””1917″”Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood””Parasite”

Original score

Sound editing

“Ford v Ferrari””1917″”Joker””Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood””Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound mixing

“Ad Astra””Ford v Ferrari””Joker””1917″”Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Costume design

“The Irishman””Jojo Rabbit””Joker””Little Women””Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Oscars will be without a host for second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, the Academy Awards ceremony will not have a TV host. The broadcast will focus on “huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power,” according to ABC, the television network airing the award show.”Let me confirm it now, together with the academy, that there will be no traditional host this year,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Wednesday.When asked why the academy decided to go hostless again, Burke noted that the nominees will carry the show. “We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations, and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again,” said Burke, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Oscars ceremony airing earlier in February than usual

Awards season will be two weeks shorter this year. In 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved up the 2020 Oscars broadcast from February 23 to February 9.The change was made after the ratings for the 2018 broadcast hit an all-time low. The earlier date was announced at the same time as the creation of the “popular film” category that the academy later said it wouldn’t use after it was met with criticism.Last June, the academy said the Oscars will air on the last Sunday of February in 2021 and 2022 so it wouldn’t conflict with the Super Bowl, Presidents Day weekend or the 2022 Winter Olympics.