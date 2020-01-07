joker-cleans-up-with-11-bafta-nominations-as-avengers:-endgame-also-lands-british-film-awards-nod

Off the back of a momentous Golden Globes, Joaquin Phoenix now has a shot at a Bafta, after Joker cleaned up with 11 nominations for the upcoming 2020 Bafta Awards.

This morning the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced who was up for the gongs at the upcoming EE British Academy Film Awards.

Taking place on the 2 February at Royal Albert Hall, Tuesday saw Asa Butterfield and Ella Balinska announce the 39 films that received nominations, with Joker leading the pack ahead of The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, who scooped 10 nods apiece.

Sam Mendes World War I epic 1917 scored Nine, after winning the best director of a motion picture Golden Globe on Sunday night.

Read on for the full list of nominees:

Best film

1917 – Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

The Irishman – Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Joker – Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

Outstanding British film

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Rocketman – Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

Sorry We Missed You – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

The Two Popes – Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday 2 February at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD in the UK and in all major territories around the world.





