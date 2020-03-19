johns-fumes-at-unsuccessful-captain’s-challenge

NRL great Andrew Johns was left stunned following an unsuccessful captain’s challenge during the round two clash between the Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys.

For the Cowboys, Jason Taumalolo had the most powerful game by a forward in NRL history, helping his side to a 24-16 win over the Bulldogs in the game’s first closed-doors match.

The Cowboys lock ran 304 metres in total according to Fox Sports Stats’ provisional numbers, the most by a forward in the NRL era as he beat his previous record of 301.

But at the 77th minute mark of the second half, the Bulldogs called for a captain’s challenge after the on-field referee deemed Raymond Faitala-Mariner to have lost control of the ball during a tackle.

The challenge was deemed unsuccessful, prompting Johns to question his own eyesight after replays showed Taumalolo’s hand knocking the ball out.

“Am I cross-eyed, am I deadest cross-eyed?” Johns asked after the challenge was unsuccessful.

“You see him rake at the ball, the ball is spinning. Watch it, he goes in, he feels for the ball and says, ‘you beauty, I will rake at this’.

“So that’s not a rake?”

In an extraordinary night at Sydney Olympic Park, the NRL got a look at the new normal in the coronavirus era.

A total of 241 people were at the ground including players, with all asked questions as they entered the one open door about their health and travel history.

A journalist was turned away after only arriving from overseas less than a fortnight before the match.

Bench chairs were a metre apart for interchange players and coaching staff, while messages from fans were shown on the big screen before the match.

Balls were washed every 10 minutes on orders from the league, while every call from trainers and players could be heard clearly.

Even Johnathan Thurston had to determine his Dally M points remotely, under new rules from the NRL.