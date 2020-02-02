johnny-sexton-leads-ireland-to-hard-fought-opening-six-nations-win-over-scotland

Ireland kicked off their 2020 Six Nations campaign with a battling 19-12 victory over Scotland in Dublin.

Captain Johnny Sexton kicked all of the hosts’ points at the Aviva Stadium, while a determined defensive effort ensured Andy Farrell’s reign as head coach began on a winning note.

Adam Hastings – deputising for star fly-half Finn Russell, who is currently absent from the squad after a breach of team protocol – kept Scotland within striking distance throughout, but Gregor Townsend’s side could not turn pressure into tries as skipper Stuart Hogg spurned their best opportunity with a nightmare drop on the line.

After defending Grand Slam champions Wales opened this year’s tournament with a one-sided demolition of Italy, this was a far more evenly-matched clash.

Ireland lost debutant Caelan Doris to a head injury after just five minutes before Hastings’ early penalty rewarded a positive start from Scotland, who showed 10 changes from the side that crashed out of the pool stage of the World Cup in Japan in October.

However, they were ahead for only three minutes before Sexton scored what proved to be the only try of the evening.

It was a perfectly-executed move from Ireland, with loosehead pass Cian Healy providing a clever reverse pass that sucked in the Scotland defence and provided the necessary space for Sexton to receive possession from Conor Murray and glide through to score.

Another Hastings penalty that followed a scrum infringement quickly trimmed that lead down to just a solitary point.

More to follow