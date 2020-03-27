johnny-depp’s-$50m-defamation-case-lives-on-as-amber-heard’s-dismissal-desire-denied

The extremely personal & messy lawsuit between the Pirates star & the Justice League actress will continue says judge

EXCLUSIVE: With his legal action against a Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid on hold in the U.K. due to coronavirus lockdowns, Johnny Depp today saw Amber Heard’s moves to effectively steamroll his $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star hit a significant judicial roadblock.

“Defendant’s Demurrer is sustained as to the fourth statement listed above, but it is overruled as to the other three statements,” wrote Fairfax County Chief Judge Bruce White on Friday in a lengthy opinion letter to lawyers on both sides of this very personal and messy battle. “Further, Defendant’s Plea in Bar regarding the statute of limitations is denied. Counsel shall prepare an Order reflecting the Court’s ruling and forward that Order to the Court for entry,” the Virginia state judge added.

Ostensibly still set to go to trial in the Commonwealth in August, the already quite litigious Depp first filed the suit just over a year ago in the southern state with more flexible defamation laws that California or New York. “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator,” the complaint from the Pirates of the Caribbean star proclaimed in reaction to an op-end that Herd wrote on domestic violence for The Washington Post in December 2018.

Team Johnny unusually did not respond to request for comment on today’s letter from Judge White, but Heard’s top lawyer Roberta Kaplan certainly tried to gleam some victory from the sting of a defeat to dismiss and avoid a trial.

“Today’s decision leaves it to a jury to decide the meaning of Ms. Heard’s op-ed and the truth of what she said,” the Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP partner told Deadline. “As we have said all along, the courts have strong mechanisms in place for determining the truth,” the defense attorney stated also. “Here, we remain confident that Ms. Heard will prevail at trial when the jury is presented with evidence on the question that the Court identified – namely, whether ‘Ms. Heard was abused by Mr. Depp.’”

Born into a media spotlight, the Rum Diary co-stars relatively short marriage came to an end in 2016 with a temporary restraining order slapped against Oscar nominee Depp over domestic violence claims. Their relationship ended in an a $7 million divorce settlement, most of which Heard ultimately donated to charity.

Though Heard’s WaPo op-ed never actually mentions Depp by name, the actor and his lawyers additionally claimed that the piece tarnished the Hollywood Vampire guitarist’s good-ish name. Amidst a series of lawsuit and settlements, many in Depp’s favor, over recent years, that PR stain supposedly cost him a place in the planned Pirates reboot – a claim the franchise’s studio Disney never confirmed nor denied — or even said was on the high seas at the time.

