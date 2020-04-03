johnny-depp-in-trouble-again?-read-how-the-actor-has-been-struggling-with-his-past-statements

‘The Lone Ranger’ actor has been serving as a headline for media since his divorce with Amber Heard. Johnny Depp accused his now ex-wife of cheating on him with Elon Musk. The recent picture of the two which are really intimate has stormed the media worldwide. Those photos had also provided strength to the claims of cheating made by Depp. However, there is a case where the actor may have got stuck in his own lie.

The commencement of all these happened with the defamation suit that Depp claimed on the beautiful Aquaman actress over leaking data from the non-disclosure agreement they signed during there divorce. The court has recently given agreement and it looks like thing doesn’t seem so well for the lady. If we remember, Heard’s lawyer claimed that Johnny had physically abused her during an internal fight between them in 2015, Depp maintained that Amber tried to cut his finger off his hand.

Just before the Corona outbreak, during one of the sessions of court, a document stated, “Ms. Heard is not the victim of any abuse, instead she is a perpetrator. Ms. Heard damaged the middle finger, almost completely cutting it off. The bottle broke and scattered as it hits Mr. Depp’s hand. The pieces of broken glasses severely impacted Mr. Depp’s finger. As a result, Mr. Depp had to surgically reattach his finger.” as stated by his lawyer. However, in a recent text that was leaked saw Johnny chatting with his doctor, ” Thank you for everything. I have chopped off my left middle finger as a sign of reminder that I should never cut my finger again!! I love you, brother. Johnny “, after 12 days of the incident.

Well, there are too many levels and the case is becoming more and more complex. Stick with us to see how the family drama pans out.