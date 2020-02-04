john-torode:-i-had-to-use-my-wikipedia-page-to-help-get-my-british-passport

Masterchef star John Torode has claimed he had to show his Wikipedia page to the Passport Office — because they told him there was “no record of a John Torode” living in Britain.

The TV presenter and chef, who was born in Melbourne, has lived in London since the early Nineties while keeping his Australian citizenship.

He decided to apply for a British passport after his wife, actress and presenter Lisa Faulkner, said she wanted him to “make sure” he could always stay in the country.

But Torode revealed it took him 18 months and he said he even resorted to showing his Wikipedia page to officials to prove his identity.

Torode applied for UK citizenship on his wife’s request (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images))

He told an audience at Australia House: “I got a letter, I can show you the letter, from the Passport Office saying, ‘There is no record of a John Torode living here’, and directing me to a Windrush helpline. I’m the first person to go to the Home Office with my Wikipedia page.”

Like other citizens of Commonwealth countries, Australians can work in the UK on visas, but do not have a guaranteed right to live in Britain without employment, even if they are long-term residents. The chef, who has just arrived back from his honeymoon in Mauritius, told the Standard: “I had to provide all my tax receipts and everything. It was funny because I got there [to the Passport Office] and everyone wanted selfies.”

Torode is best known as one half of Masterchef’s presenting team (BBC/Shine TV)

The Windrush scandal emerged in 2017 when thousands of people from the Caribbean who arrived in the UK as children between 1948 and 1971 were threatened with deportation. Following an outcry, the Home Office set up a helpline to assist people unsure about their immigration status and rights to remain in the UK.

Torode, 54, was speaking as he called for Britons to visit Australia to help communities devastated by fire. He said: “What I’m trying to do as an Australian is to say to people, ‘You’ve got to go back out to Australia’, because there are rural communities that really rely upon tourism to continue to go. Kangaroo Island, which is an extraordinary island off South Australia, has had 50 per cent of the island destroyed by bush fire.

“The only way it’s going to regenerate is by the help of people going back and being tourists … it needs physical presence not just donations.” Torode is going to Australia in May, and suggested the UK Government offer a “Bush Fire visa” over the next 18 months to encourage Britons to go out and assist.

A Home Office spokesman said Torode’s passport was approved within the standard service, adding: “All applications are considered on their individual merits, on the basis of the evidence available and in line with nationality legislation.”