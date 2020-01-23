john-terry-has-been-sending-messages-of-support-to-under-fire-chelsea-star-mason-mount

John Terry is still attempting to exert his influence at Chelsea by sending messages of support to under-fire Chelsea star Mason Mount.

The 21-year-old has been one of the main beneficiaries of Frank Lampard’s appointment as Maurizio’s Sarri’s successor and he started the season in spectacular form.

Mount, who prospered on loan at Derby under Lampard’s management last season, earned his first senior England cap back in September, but his form has deteriorated in recent weeks.

The Chelsea playmaker has understandably struggled to cope with a gruelling workload and he has already racked up 2,222 minutes of playing time this term.

Following Tuesday’s incident packed 2-2 draw against Arsenal, Mount has now gone 11 games without a goal in all competitions and has been singled out for harsh criticism by sections of his own fans in recent weeks.

In a bid to raise Mount’s spirits, The Athletic claims former Chelsea skipper Terry, now the assistant manager at relegation threatened Aston Villa, has been regularly texting Lampard’s protege with words of advice.

Fortunately, for Mount and Chelsea, the Blues have a fortnight off between their Premier League match against Leicester on February 1 and the visit of Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on February 17.

‘We’re in fourth position, which is seen as being pretty good, but I know and we know that there should be another 10 points on the board at least on performance,’ said a disgruntled Lampard after conceding a late equaliser against Arsenal.

‘So all of us need to look at this finer details.’

Lampard is still looking to add to his squad and ease the burden on the likes of Mount in what remains of the January transfer window, but he is likely to focus his efforts on signing a striker, although hopes of signing PSG’s Edinson Cavani appear to be fading.

