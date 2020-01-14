john-stones-ready-to-talk-to-mikel-arteta-as-arsenal-plot-january-transfer-move

John Stones is reportedly ready to hold discussions with Mikel Arteta to join Arsenal this January.

The 25-year-old has failed to win Pep Guardiola’s trust after a series of high-profile mistakes across his stay at the Etihad and makeshift centre-back Fernandinho has overtaken him in the pecking order at the heart of City’s defence.

Arsenal are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements after Calum Chambers was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury and Arteta is keen to pursue a move for Stones, either temporary or permanent.

According to The Sun, Stones would be interested in talking to the Gunners as he looks to boost his England hopes ahead of Euro 2020.

A combination of poor form and injury problems means Stones has started just nine games in the Premier League this term.

Arteta shares a good relationship with Stones from his time in the City dugout as Guardiola’s assistant and feels the England international would be a good fit at the Emirates.

The Spaniard allowed young defender Konstantinos Mavropanos to join Nurnberg earlier this week which has freed up a space in Arsenal’s squad for a new addition.

Stones and Arteta share the same agency which could come in useful should the two parties begin negotiations in the coming weeks.

Arteta has confirmed that he’s looking to bolster his defensive options this winter and Jerome Boateng, Dayot Upamecano and Nathan Ake have also been linked.

‘My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve,’ the Spaniard said last week.

‘Obviously we have a bad injury with Calum a few days ago that will change our plans at the back.

‘The reality is we will not be able to do much. I’m more concerned about getting players back from injury and try to improve the players I have here, get everybody on board and understanding what we’re trying to do.

‘And if something extra comes up and we think it is the right opportunity to improve what we have, then let’s do it.’

Arsenal are also on the lookout for a new recruit in defensive midfielder and Athletico Paranaense president Mario Celso Petraglia confirmed their interest in Bruno Guimaraes at the weekend.

