john-prine’s-wife-fiona:-‘he-is-very-ill-and-yet-i-remain-hopeful’

Earlier this week, John Prine’s family announced that the singer had been hospitalized after a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms. Prine – who has written classics such as “Angel From Montgomery” and “Sam Stone” – entered the hospital on Thursday, March 26th. On Saturday, he was placed a ventilator. “His situation is critical,” they wrote. “This is hard news for us to share, but so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now.” Fiona Prine, John’s wife and manager, added later that while John’s condition was stable, “he needs our prayers and love.”

Now, Fiona has updated fans on his condition. “Today is John’s 8th day in ICU,” she wrote Thursday night. “He is receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team looking after him day and night. I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing for me.”

“As you know, John was put on a ventilator last Saturday,” she continued. “He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics. He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him.”

Fiona finished thanking fans “for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family has received this last week. It means the world to us to have your love and support at this difficult time.” That outpouring included tributes from Stephen Colbert and Joan Baez.

Fiona also recently battled Covid-19, which she announced on Facebook to raise awareness about social-distancing. “It is really imperative that we stay home – all of us,” she said.