john-prine-is-still-‘very-ill’-after-spending-over-a-week-in-intensive-care,-according-to-his-wife

A bit over a week ago, country music legend John Prine was hospitalized due to the coronavirus. As the musician has been receiving medical care, his wife, Fiona Prine, has been sharing updates about his condition. She posted another dispatch on Twitter last night, and unfortunately, she revealed that the singer is “very ill.”

In a series of tweets, Fiona detailed some of what John is going through right now, writing, “He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics. He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him.”

Read Fiona Prine’s full statement below.

“This is John’s 8th day in ICU. He is receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team looking after him day and night. I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing. As you know, John was put on a ventilator last Saturday. He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics. He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him. I don’t have the words to adequately Thank You all for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family have received this last week. Please continue to send Love, Prayers and Positive Energy to John. He needs us now more than ever. John loves you and I love you too.”

