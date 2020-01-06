john-paul-smyth’s-death-is-a-massive-blow,-he-had-great-prospects,-says-school-principal-after-tragedy

A fifteen-year-old schoolboy who is believed to have died in a tragic drowning accident was “a wonderful child with great prospects”, his school principal has said.

The body of John Paul Smyth, who went missing on New Year’s Eve in Warrenpoint, was recovered from the water on Saturday after a five-day search involving community search and rescue teams.

The teenager, known as JP, was a pupil at St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook, where the oratory was open on Sunday afternoon for pupils, their families and members of staff who wished to gather and remember JP.

Although the cause of death has not been officially confirmed, the school said that the Year 12 pupil’s death in the Co Down town was “tragic and accidental”.

It is the second time the school has had to deal with the tragic loss of a pupil in three years after 14-year-old Patrick Quinn from Camlough passed away suddenly in September 2016.

Principal Jarlath Burns, who knew JP well, said his death was “a huge blow that has been felt profoundly among the teaching staff at the school, particularly those who had a close relationship with him”.

“It is a very sad day for all of us,” Mr Burns said.