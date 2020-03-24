john-mayer-nearly-joined-gal-gadot’s-‘imagine’-video-but-misunderstood-and-sang-an-ariana-grande-song

As the coronavirus spreads and more people find themselves in quarantine and practicing social distancing, celebrities and musicians alike are offering virtual entertainment as solace. Some of the entertainment is lighthearted, like Charli XCX’s livestreamed series with musical guests. Others didn’t quite hit the mark, like Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” compilation video that saw several celebrities singing lines from John Lennon’s famous anthem. The video was meant to be inspirational, but many saw it as tone-deaf. John Mayer was nearly a participant, but barely escaped being featured because he misunderstood the instructions and sang the wrong song.

In a recent video, Mayer explained why he wasn’t included in the viral “Imagine” compilation: “Gal Gadot and a bevy of other celebrities released a rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ that went far and wide across the internet,” he said. “She asked me to be a part of this and I totally misunderstood the assignment and thought they wanted me to sing ‘Imagine’ by Ariana Grande from her 2019 smash hit album ‘Sweetner.’”

The clip attached shows Mayer’s part arriving right after Jamie Dornan delivers Lennon’s third verse. After Dornan croons “No hell below us,” Mayer cuts in with Grande’s verse: “Me with no makeup, you in the bathtub / Bubbles and bubbly, ooh.”

