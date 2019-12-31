john-lundstram-injury-update-from-sheffield-united-boss-chris-wilder-ahead-of-liverpool-trip

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that John Lundstram will take part in a full training session for Sheffield United on Tuesday ahead of their trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The midfielder, who has been a big hit since the Blades arrived in the Premier League in the summer, has been out with an ankle injury sustained against Watford on Boxing Day.

The 25-year-old sat out the 2-0 loss at Manchester City on Sunday, having started all 19 of United’s other Premier League fixtures so far this season.

Wilder did not confirm that Lundstram would be available at Anfield, but in full training two days before the contest is a positive sign.

‘I believe John will take part in a full training session today [Tuesday] so we’ll see how he comes through that,’ said the Blades boss.

‘We had the report on everyone and we came through the City game well, health-wise. We’ve got a full quota to pick from.’

Lundstram will be especially motivated to take to the field against the Reds having been born and raised in Liverpool and coming through the Everton academy, only leaving the Toffees permanently in 2015.

Wilder said of his versatile star after he suffered the injury: ‘We’re disappointed that John wasn’t available, he turned his ankle.

‘He made it possibly a little bit worse than it would have been if he had come off. We’ll just assess him and give him every opportunity.’

The Blades take on Liverpool at 8pm on Thursday 2 January at Anfield.

