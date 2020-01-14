John Lewis is selling massive bags of single flavour Quality Street sweets for £5

You can tell a lot by someone’s choice of Quality Street. Strawberry Delights are not the one, so steer clear of those who say it’s their fave.

If you have a top sweet and want nothing but that (Green Triangle is the only correct answer), then good news, John Lewis is packing.

The department store is very generously offering giant 1.2kg bags of individual sweets from the much-loved Quality Street.

So you won’t have to waste time sorting your Coconut Eclair from your Purple Ones.

And great news – the big bags are up for sale for £5.

The move comes after the festive period, when John Lewis offered personalised tubs allowing you to pick and mix your best treats.

In previous years, you could pick three or more flavours to make up your perfect Quality Squad, but last Christmas the store allowed fans to pick just one if they wanted.

Shoppers were able to pay to refill their 1.2kg tins for £10 or buy a tub and fill it up for £15.

Now that Christmas is over, brands are trying to shift all those extra unsold goodies, which is great news for us.

You can now buy the bag – that comes without the usual Quality Street packaging – for just £5.

The offer was shared on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group earlier this week where it’s been doing the rounds.

The post has received more than 2,000 likes and people are sharing the happy news with one another.

While the deal is available nationwide, it’s important to find out which stores nearest to you may be taking part.

The offer is likely to only be available to stores with a surplus, so most likely where they held the pick and mix pop-up.





Which John Lewis stores had pick-and-mix pop-up? During Christmas, customers could customise their own Quality Street tin in 17 stores. These are: Kingston

Liverpool

Milton Keynes

Newcastle

Nottingham

Oxford

Oxford Street

Peter Jones

Southampton

Trafford

Bluewater

Cambridge

Cardiff

Cribbs Causeway

Edinburgh

Glasgow

High Wycombe

And according to the poster on the bargaining Facebook group, the sweets are set to expire in April.

Perfect, just in time to start stocking up on Easter chocolates.

