john-legend-and-kid-rock-remembers-late-singer-bill-withers-in-probably-the-most-heartwarming-way-possible!-take-a-look.

Recently, John Legend and Kid Rock have added their respective tributes to Bill Withers following news of the reclusive soul man’s death. The singer passed on on 30th March 2020. The nice reason behind death is severe heart complications.

John Legend And Kid Rock Remembers Late Musical Legend Bill Withers!

The complete music industry mourned the fantastic loss and amongst celebs who expressed their grievances were Lenny Kravitz, Brian Wilson, and Nile Rodgers who have been the initial wave of musicians offering up heartfelt tributes on social media marketing. On Friday later, John Kid and Legend Rock added their thought and also other celebs.

To be able to pay a tribute to the late winter, the MOST OF Me singer posted an image of him and Withers at the late star’s induction in to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Instagram and added a heartfelt caption aswell! Check out the picture to relive the memories of both singers sharing space together.

His Death IS DEFINITELY AN ENORMOUS Loss For The Musical Industry.

John Legend thanked the late star for all your inspiration and memories. He even described him being an incredible songwriter and storyteller. While Kid Rock also.put into it by saying that Withers was a talented and genuine soul indeed.

Moreover, other celebs who also mourned losing includes heartfelt messages from Ivanka Trump, Eagles star Joe Walsh, alongside California Senator Kamala Harris, and basketball personalities like Dwyane Wade, Russell Wilson. May the late singer’s soul rest in eternal.peace . His songs shall forever be cherished and we won’t forget just what a living legend he was. He shall forever rule our hearts along with his work that’s not going anywhere.