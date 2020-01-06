john-laverty:-forget-what-the-league-table-says…-there-is-still-a-chasm-between-rangers-and-celtic

It felt like a corner had finally been turned. Celtic 1 Rangers 2. Stevie G’s first victory in the other lot’s manor; indeed, Rangers’ first win at Celtic Park since 2010, when Walter Smith was in charge.

The 97th match of Gerrard’s managerial career delivered the most significant result.

They’re now just two points behind the Bhoys with a game in hand; an improvement on this time last season when they went joint top with Bdan Rers’ men but had played a match more – and, points-wise, were considerably worse off than now.

Indeed, this feels like a more accomplished Gers outfit than a year ago, a team more in the image of a young, ambitious manager who relished one-city-two-club bitter rivalry as a player and is now showing he can be equally inspirational and tactically astute from the dug-out (although Rangers’ current tactics – 4-3-2-1 formation, gegenpressing – look suspiciously similar to his beloved Liverpool’s).

Eight of the starting XI who saw off Lenny’s charges last week were brought to the club by the former Anfield and England captain. It’s beginning to feel that the first silverware of the Gerrard Gers era is only a matter of time; they came close in last month’s League Cup final, another Old Firm encounter they dominated yet was ultimately settled by a blatantly offside goal.

And having played only eight of their 19 league games at Ibrox, they certainly have reasons to be cheerfully optimistic post-Hogmanay. Priority: stop Celtic winning another nine-in-a-row and thus moving one step closer to a historic, unprecedented, Real Madrid-style Decima.

Gerrard’s recent acceptance of a contract extension suggests the 39-year-old is willing to spend the next four years turning the Scottish Premiership into a genuine two-horse race once more.