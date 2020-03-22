john-krasinski-and-emily-blunt:-‘a-quiet-place-part-ii’-stars-11-most-romantic-moments

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s fairy-tale romance is truly one for the ages. Individually, the two are celebrity powerhouses with award-winning talent, and together, their decade-long romance proves that love is not dead in Hollywood. From the time Krasinski fell hard for the Devil Wears Prada star to their gorgeous wedding in Italy, here are 11 of the couple’s most romantic moments.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

11. The time John Krasinski cried

Back in 2014, Blunt revealed that John Krasinski actually

shed a few tears after watching her play the part of the baker’s wife in the

movie, Into the Woods.

The actress said that Krasinski loved her scenes and thought

the story really spoke to the current generation about not being alone.

10. Emily Blunt gushes about John Krasinski

Blunt opened up about her relationship with Krasinski in an

interview in 2013. The actress revealed that Krasinski has changed her life in

more ways than one, which proves they are the perfect couple.

“Meeting John really changed my life … When I feel the

support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on

your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days,” she stated.

9. When they first went public

Blunt and Krasinski have been together since 2008, but they

did not go public with their romance until the fall of 2009.

At the time, the two appeared at the 16th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute, and Krasinski was at the height of his fame starring as Jim in The Office.

The actor looked pretty slick in his black suit, while Blunt

rocked a nude gown for the evening. And in all the photos, it was clear that

something special was going on.

8. John Krasinski’s obsession

Let’s get this out of the way, there is nothing wrong with

being a Devil Wears Prada fan, unless

you take it to Krasinki’s level.

Before he started dating Blunt, Krasinski watched the Meryl Streep flick at least 75 times and was completely obsessed with it. That obsession stayed with him when he started dating Blunt, who almost caught him in the act.

“When we first started dating, I didn’t know that she was

coming over and I was watching it, and she was like, ‘Oh, what are you

watching?’—and I quickly changed the channel to something dude-like,” he

shared.

7. When they first met

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were introduced by mutual

friends, but their first meeting was still about as adorable as it gets.

The actor was out eating dinner with Justin Theroux when Blunt arrived at the scene. Krasinski later revealed that he knew right away that Blunt was the one, despite the fact that he was not looking for a relationship at the time.

“It’s one of those things where, as soon as you meet

someone, you kind of know,” he said.

6. Pizza date

There are some conflicting reports about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s first date. According to The Office star, he was the one who pushed for their first date.

When Blunt finally gave in, the two got pizza before heading

to his place. We do not know what else the couple enjoyed that night, but Blunt

did have a few words to say about their “precious” first date.

“It’s so precious, I don’t want to talk about it,” she

stated.

5. Their love for horror movies

Krasinski and Blunt surprisingly bonded over a shared love

for horror movies. In the early days, the two watched Jaws more times than they could count, and the biggest lesson

Krasinski took from the film had to do with parenting.

Blunt and Krasinski would go on to share two daughters,

Hazel and Violet, so it wasn’t long before they had a chance to put their

parenting skills to work.

4. John Krasinski handles long-distance like a pro

With both of them being successful actors in Hollywood, they

are often forced to spend weeks apart filming on location.

Such was the case in 2018 when Krasinski was shooting Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan while Blunt was filming Mary Poppins Returns overseas. In a later interview, Krasinski revealed that he would fly 6,000 miles every weekend to see Blunt and the girls, which is impressive dedication.

3. Their first movie together

One of the most romantic moments for Krasinski and Blunt came when they worked on their first movie together, A Quiet Place.

The film ended up being a huge hit — with a sequel on the way — and Krasinski later revealed that having Blunt work on the project was like a second engagement.

“It was like she was proposing to me,” he explained when

Blunt asked to be a part of the film. “It was one of the greatest moments in my

career. I screamed out, ‘Yes!’”

2. Their gorgeous wedding

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s wedding was a private affair, but there are a few details we know about the ceremony. For starters, the wedding took place at George Clooney’s gorgeous home on Italy’s Lake Como.

Secondly, Clooney himself was in attendance, and he also was

the one who approached Krasinski about having the wedding at his place. The

couple kept the ceremony tightly under wraps, but there is little doubt that it

was a lavish affair.

1. John Krasinski’s proposal

Krasinski and Blunt do not talk a lot about their

engagement, but we know it was both romantic and heartfelt.

In an interview shortly after the engagement, Blunt revealed

that Krasinski showered her with rainbow drops, butterflies, and flutes. For

his part, Krasinski confessed that there was not a dry eye in the house when he

popped the big question.

“She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone

around us was crying,” he shared. “Then, I think people weren’t really sure

what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying. But it was

great.”

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters now.