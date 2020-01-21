john-kavanagh-wants-conor-mcgregor-to-fight-justin-gaethje-at-welterweight-in-next-ufc-fight

Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, would rather see his fighter take on Justin Gaethje than Jorge Masvial or Khabib Nurmagomedov in his next UFC outing.

The Notorious returned to the Octagon in perfect fashion on Saturday night, knocking out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in his first fight for over a year.

The spectacular and rapid victory came at welterweight and leaves a string of options open to the Irishman at 170lbs or in a return to lightweight.

The fans appear to want McGregor to fight Masvidal at welterweight, UFC president Dana White wants to see him rematch Khabib for the lightweight title, but Kavanagh prefers a surprising other option.

Gaethje is the number three ranked lightweight in the UFC and has called out McGregor numerous times, Kavanagh wants to see the Highlight get his wish, but at welterweight.

‘Justin Gaethje at 170 would be my personal preference,’ Kavanagh told Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. ‘Because he’s another lightweight, but neither of them have to cut weight.

‘The vision is getting that 155lb belt back, so it’s a step toward that.

‘I don’t see the reason for him to cut weight unless there is a belt on the line, otherwise why would he do it.

‘Stay at this weight, don’t cut weight and then when the big one comes along, shed the last 15 pounds.’

The coach did admit that the decision is largely out of his hands, though, and that Masvidal could well be the next bout for his charge.

‘Sure and who knows? It could be that [Masvidal].’ Kavanagh continued.

‘It’ll be Audie [Attar, McGregor’s manager], Conor and the UFC who make those decisions, I’ll just be in the background with the spit bucket.’

The Notorious has claimed that he wants to fight at least three times this year and appears to be sticking to that, with Kavanagh tipping a return in April.

‘Before the summer? I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t going to compete before the summer,’ said the trainer on McGregor’s next bout.

‘There was talk of March or April, so I don’t know about this “before the summer” he’s definitely going to be competing before the summer.

‘I think what makes sense is that we get ready, we prepare for the April fight [between Khabib and Tony Ferguson], if one of those guys is unfortunate enough to make the fight then we’re ready to go.

‘If those guys make it then schedule one for within a few weeks of that, then you’re on the same schedule as those guys for a couple of months after that.’

White, who will sign off on any McGregor fight, has made it clear that he wants to see him take on the Eagle for a second time.

‘This is a massive fight with global appeal, it’s the fight to make, it’s the fight that makes sense,’ said the boss.

‘It’s for the 155lb title. If Conor and Masvidal fight, neither one of them have a title, although Conor does want his BMF title, but he doesn’t have a world championship.

‘Khabib’s the fight to make. It’s huge for Khabib’s legacy too. If he beats Conor McGregor, then Tony Ferguson, then Conor McGregor again, this is how, when he retires, he’s 30-something-0 and he’s beat all the best.’

