john-kavanagh-explains-how-conor-mcgregor-has-turned-into-a-terrifying-new-version-of-himself

John Kavanagh admits he was shocked by just how good Conor McGregor looked against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and described his revamped fighter as ‘terrifying’.

The Notorious blasted Donald Cerrone out of the Octagon in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas, unleashing a barrage of shoulder strikes, a head kick and then ground and pound to force the referee to step in within a minute.

There had been some question marks over the Irishman, who had not fought since October 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov and not won in the UFC since November 2016 when he stopped Eddie Alvarez.

His camp insisted he was refocused, reinvigorated and ready for a return to the top of the UFC, but head coach Kavanagh admits that even he was surprised with his man’s performance.

‘I did say that I thought this was going to be the best Conor McGregor of all time, but I didn’t know it was going to be this good a version of him,’ Kavanagh told Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

‘He seems to have reached a different level of athleticism now that he’s ever had in his career.

‘He’s always had an incredibly high fight IQ and now that seems to be married to an Olympic level of athleticism and it is somewhat terrifying and fantastic.’

The doubts lingered over whether McGregor could regain the former glories over knocking out Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title and Jose Aldo for the featherweight strap, but Kavanagh insists he has not only regained that level, but surpassed it.

‘This is not a return to the Eddie Alvarez or the Aldo Conor McGregor, this is a new, improved, better version,’ said the Irishman.

‘The athlete you saw in there for all too short a time, is a better Conor McGregor, this is not a return.

‘We are in for some good times.’

Kavanagh says there was a slight concern over how long McGregor had been out of the cage, but this was put to rest on the walk to the Octagon and made to look foolish by McGregor’s incredibly aggressive start to the fight.

‘The thing about ring rust, I’m not too worried about that with Conor in any area, but if you haven’t competed in a long time, the desire for engagement, the first contact can be a bit overwhelming,’ Kavanagh continued.

‘When we were walking towards the cage he started to run a little bit, so I knew he was going to be very enthusiastic for it.

‘It wasn’t really planned, he just saw him, wanted that first contact and was a bit overexcited.’

Kavanagh says he wants McGregor to return against Justin Gaethje at welterweight, Dana White has called for him to rematch Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title, while UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz is next in the Notorious’ future.

The prevailing opinion among UFC fans appears to be that a scrap with Jorge Masvidal would trump all three of those options, but we will just have to wait and see what is next for McGregor.

