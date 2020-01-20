john-finucane-tells-inquest-of-discovering-dissident-client-hanging-in-psni-station-in-2009

North Belfast MP and solicitor John Finucane has told an inquest how he found a dissident republican he was representing hanging in a police custody suite in Londonderry.

John Brady died on October 3, 2009 in Strand Road PSNI station where he was being held after he was arrested in Strabane the previous day.

He had been detained in relation to an altercation with his brother-in-law John Kennedy, who alleged Mr Brady had threatened to kill him.

A legal representative for the Brady family stated in court during cross-examination of a Special Branch officer that it was the belief of the family that Mr Brady’s arrest had been “set up”.

The barrister also suggested to this officer that Mr Kennedy was “an agent of the state” and that Mr Brady’s arrest and Mr Kennedy’s role in it had been “contrived”.

A legal representative for the PSNI asked the officer about this, to which the officer said: “I can neither confirm nor deny that.”

In his evidence, Mr Finucane detailed how, before the situation in the custody suite had taken such a tragic turn, he had consulted with senior partners in his practice about the possibility of mounting a legal challenge to Mr Brady’s arrest.